Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €240.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been given a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Nord/LB set a €216.00 ($254.12) price target on Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($323.53) price target on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Baader Bank set a €238.00 ($280.00) price target on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €239.57 ($281.84).

Get Linde alerts:

Linde stock opened at €240.40 ($282.82) on Wednesday. Linde has a one year low of €150.05 ($176.53) and a one year high of €239.50 ($281.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of €219.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of €210.71. The company has a market cap of $126.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.06.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.