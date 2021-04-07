Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LCTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lineage Cell Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.92.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $400.86 million, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.11. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.13.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5,104.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 807,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 792,095 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 37,990 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.
