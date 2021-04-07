Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LCTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lineage Cell Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $400.86 million, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.11. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,001.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5,104.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 807,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 792,095 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 37,990 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

