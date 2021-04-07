LinkEye Price Tops $0.0132 on Major Exchanges (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, LinkEye has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LinkEye coin can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. LinkEye has a market cap of $10.98 million and $2.62 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00068944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.38 or 0.00254864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.30 or 0.00761303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,587.10 or 1.00582572 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00016303 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 53% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

About LinkEye

LinkEye’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 829,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

LinkEye Coin Trading

