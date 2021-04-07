Liquidity Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $719,780.69 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $719,780.69 and $98,496.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00071277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.09 or 0.00267728 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.04 or 0.00762024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,577.79 or 1.00255394 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00016326 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.