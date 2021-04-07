Liquity 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.45 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Liquity has a market capitalization of $498,712.95 and approximately $1.45 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity coin can now be bought for $23.20 or 0.00041057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00071154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.61 or 0.00275395 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005662 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $435.53 or 0.00770794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,678.19 or 1.00307353 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00016455 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC.

About Liquity

The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

