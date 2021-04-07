Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0087 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $6.25 million and $4,093.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $776.84 or 0.01389483 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002355 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,505.12 or 0.99278762 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000131 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 718,278,700 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

