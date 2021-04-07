Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $222.05 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $222.05 or 0.00393402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $14.82 billion and $8.91 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005254 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Precium (PCM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

