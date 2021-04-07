Lition (LIT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $142,817.00

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Lition has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. One Lition coin can now be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Lition has a total market cap of $443,760.46 and approximately $142,817.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,259.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,975.11 or 0.03510730 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $218.13 or 0.00387724 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.22 or 0.01102439 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $265.75 or 0.00472364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.55 or 0.00418678 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00033296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.05 or 0.00302267 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Buying and Selling Lition

