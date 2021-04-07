LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.66 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $9,030.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0321 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,843,198 coins and its circulating supply is 51,630,421 coins. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

