LockTrip Market Capitalization Tops $94.98 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. LockTrip has a market cap of $94.98 million and approximately $411,076.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.35 or 0.00011152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LockTrip alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

LockTrip Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.