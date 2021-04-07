Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,945 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.27% of Logitech International worth $43,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Logitech International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Logitech International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $274,597.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $705,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at $86,990,111.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,015 shares of company stock worth $9,166,970. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.89.

Shares of LOGI opened at $107.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.72. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

