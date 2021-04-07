Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Market Capitalization Tops $1.60 Million

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, DragonEX, IDAX and CoinMex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00071294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.19 or 0.00268690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.42 or 0.00766690 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,419.54 or 1.00266011 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00016338 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, DragonEX, IDAX, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.