LPL Financial LLC Acquires 14,105 Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 40,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 580,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 24,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Shares of NYSE:MCR opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.0581 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

