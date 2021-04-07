LPL Financial LLC Acquires 22,929 Shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) by 119.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.56% of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the fourth quarter worth $453,000.

Shares of CUT opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $36.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76.

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

