LPL Financial LLC Acquires New Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZI. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,532,000 after purchasing an additional 517,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,891.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,753,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,021 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.03. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.44 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $24,541,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 494,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,541,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 108,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $5,057,236.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,057,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,755,769 shares of company stock valued at $255,223,773.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

