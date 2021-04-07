LPL Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 27,751 iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

Shares of BATS:IETC opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.36.

