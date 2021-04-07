LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 120.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 341.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $121.31 on Wednesday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $51.35 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.31.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $1,692,674.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,495.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,468 shares of company stock valued at $17,628,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.65.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

