LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,962,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNW. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

Shares of PNW opened at $83.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

