LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB) by 174.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.88% of SPDR S&P Internet ETF worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA:XWEB opened at $176.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.81. SPDR S&P Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.11 and a fifty-two week high of $196.16.

