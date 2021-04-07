LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) by 216.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,777 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 19.17% of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

FTXD opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33. First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $32.42.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.