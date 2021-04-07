LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 624.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 155,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 134,205 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 154,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 43,270 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 51,703 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 279,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 29,270 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 99.00%.

PBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Firstegy cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

