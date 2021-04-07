LPL Financial LLC Buys 13,720 Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 284.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BIT opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.1237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

