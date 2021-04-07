LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,228 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 163,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 17,161 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 562.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 54,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 46,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRT. Capital One Financial cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

NYSE:FRT opened at $105.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.71 and a 200-day moving average of $88.94. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $110.66.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

