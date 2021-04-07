LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,708 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter.

EQAL opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.39. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $44.08.

