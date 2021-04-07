LPL Financial LLC Buys 3,426 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Boston Properties by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $104.26 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

BXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.06.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

