LPL Financial LLC Buys 42,002 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,002 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.23, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

