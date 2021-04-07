LPL Financial LLC Buys 94,067 Shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) by 778.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,067 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.52% of Barings Corporate Investors worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 399,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 33.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 31,219 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 56,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Harlan Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,690 shares in the company, valued at $421,373.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCI opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

