LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,275 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,117 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,030 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 220,524 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 49,929 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NetApp by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,062 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of NTAP opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $75.58. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.