LPL Financial LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,519,000 after buying an additional 87,511 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,864,000 after buying an additional 217,821 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,177,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Aspen Technology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 762,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,254,000 after purchasing an additional 86,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 636,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.86.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $153.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.32 and a 200-day moving average of $137.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.15 and a 52 week high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

