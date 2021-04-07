LPL Financial LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUN opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average is $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.87.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUN. TheStreet cut Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

