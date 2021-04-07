LPL Financial LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 446.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 77,773 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 193,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WES opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $647.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WES. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

