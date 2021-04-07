LPL Financial LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,209 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLNC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 48,286 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 60,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 591,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 121,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLNC. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

CLNC opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 232.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -111.11%.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

