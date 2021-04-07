LPL Financial LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 18,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in LKQ by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 31,012 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in LKQ by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 51,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,883 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in LKQ by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in LKQ by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 149,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

