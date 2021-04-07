LPL Financial LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.21% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVOL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 140.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 274,841 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 32,702 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVOL opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.22. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $25.51.

