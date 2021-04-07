LPL Financial LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,585 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FENY. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,365,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,007.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 647,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 109,728 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 72,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.