LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,994. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TECH stock opened at $399.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.33 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $378.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.09.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

