LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Lear by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

LEA opened at $181.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $80.15 and a 52-week high of $196.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 102.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.09.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

