LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,519,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,744,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,261,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,566,000 after buying an additional 312,256 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,046,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after buying an additional 1,091,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,856,000 after purchasing an additional 334,994 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,163,000 after purchasing an additional 405,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.93.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.