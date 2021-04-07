LPL Financial LLC Invests $1.38 Million in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.05% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF stock opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.68.

