LPL Financial LLC Invests $1.43 Million in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.