LPL Financial LLC Purchases 10,929 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 13.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 772,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,991,000 after acquiring an additional 93,990 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 22.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 134.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 17,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $46.06.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

