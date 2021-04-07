LPL Financial LLC Purchases 17,283 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 260.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,283 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 53,377 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average of $54.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.