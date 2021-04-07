LPL Financial LLC Purchases 24,502 Shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,502 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.73% of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 902,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after buying an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 134,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. 5.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGT stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Profile

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

