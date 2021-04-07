LPL Financial LLC Purchases 3,973 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 111.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 687.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $3,922,026.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,826,228.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total value of $2,273,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,981 shares of company stock worth $14,692,369 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9 stock opened at $167.97 on Wednesday. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $201.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.55 and its 200-day moving average is $159.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

