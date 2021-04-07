LPL Financial LLC Purchases 4,591 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average is $35.12. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOG. Northcoast Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

