LPL Financial LLC Purchases 5,436 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,682,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 133.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 18,392 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 416.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 39,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 31,790 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 50,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period.

DIVO stock opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.40. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79.

