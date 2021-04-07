LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 670,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,904,000 after buying an additional 238,832 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,783,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,040,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Shares of ALSN opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

