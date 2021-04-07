LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,619 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 549,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 97,194 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $1,833,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 0.78. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

MNR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

