LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Peritus High Yield ETF worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Peritus High Yield ETF by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 8,694.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA HYLD opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65. Peritus High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $32.64.

