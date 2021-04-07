LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,580 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CFR opened at $109.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.41. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.53 and a twelve month high of $119.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $357.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.61 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In related news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,035,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CFR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.20.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

